Christina Applegate Steps out for First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate thanked her "gorgeous" supporters Monday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked the Emmy winner's first public appearance since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. The Dead to Me star was initially set to receive her Walk of Fame star in 2020, but had her ceremony delayed due to the pandemic.

Applegate was supported at the ceremony by her Married...with Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino as well as Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman. Sagal assisted Applegate in taking her place at the podium, where the Jesse alum broke down in tears while praising her daughter for supporting her throughout her MS diagnosis.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre)

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate said. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school...thank you for standing by me through all of this." She went on to thank her "gorgeous" fans, adding, "Every single one of you. I love you so much."

Applegate previously opened up about her diagnosis to The New York Times last month, revealing that she received her MS diagnosis during the production on the third and final season of her Netflix show. "There was the sense of, 'Well, let's get her some medicine so she can get better,'" Applegate recalled of the break in filming. "And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time." When filming resumed, Applegate said it wasn't like she "came on the other side of it, like, 'Woohoo, I'm totally fine.' Acceptance? No. I'm never going to accept this. I'm pissed."

Applegate continued that after gaining 40 pounds and having to use a cane to walk, she hoped people could look past her appearance and enjoy the end of Dead to Me. "If people hate it, if people love it, if all they can concentrate on is, 'Ooh, look at the cripple,' that's not up to me," she said. "I'm sure that people are going to be, like, 'I can't get past it,'" she said. "Fine, don't get past it, then. But hopefully, people can get past it and just enjoy the ride and say goodbye to these two girls." Dead to Me Season 3 premieres November 17 on Netflix.