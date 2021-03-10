Selena Gomez Teases New Song 'Adios' in New Video

✖

Selena Gomez may retire from music but she's not going out without a bang! The actress shared the shocking news during an interview with Vogue, saying it's getting difficult for her to continue in a world where she feels she's not being taken seriously. However, she said she was going to give it one last shot before tapping out and that she would do so in a way her fans have never seen before.

She just shared a teaser of her track "Adios" from her EP Revelación that will drop Friday. In the clip she shared, while there aren't any lyrics, the visuals are very different from Gomez's typical style. In a blue room full of white furniture where some pieces seem to be floating, the camera zooms in and out on a woman wearing a blue dress, assumed to be Gomez herself. She captioned the clip, "Te lo quería decir adiós. [diamond emoji]." She then translated that into English writing, "I wanted to tell you goodbye."

In her interview with Vogue, Gomez got candid on why she feels like she just wants to focus on acting and producing rather than music. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she said. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" She then added that the song she wrote about her ex Justin Bieber, "Lose You to Love Me" was some of her best work, but even that didn't seem to be good enough.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some reason, it still wasn't enough," she continued. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire from music." The singer has released three solo albums: Stars Dance in 2013; Revival in 2015, and Rare in 2020.

On Friday, she plans to drop Revelación, which is a Spanish-language EP that will host seven songs, including her single "Baila Conmigo." "This project is really an homage to my heritage. A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool."