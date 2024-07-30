Selena Gomez Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Speculation

Selena Gomez is shutting down speculation that she's undergone plastic surgery. The singer and actress, 32, fired back in the comments of a TikTok discussing "changes" in her appearance on Saturday denying she's ever gone under the knife.

Gomez's comment came under a March 2023 video from TikTok creator Marissa Barrionuevo, a plastic surgeon assistant who makes educational videos about surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. In the video about Gomez, Barrionuevo didn't speculate that the Only Murders in the Building star had gotten any work done, instead pointing to the star's lupus diagnosis as a possible cause for any shift in appearance.

"I literally have no idea what she has gotten done," said Barrionuevo in the video. "I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done. At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

The comment section, however, was filled with plenty of speculation surrounding Gomez's possible procedures, prompting the Emmy winner to respond. "Honestly I hate this," she commented. "I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone." The actress also noted that she "was on stripes because of flare up," with many commenters assuming "stripes" had been autocorrected from "steroids."

Barrionuevo was quick to respond to Gomez's comment with another video, apologizing to the "Calm Down" singer in a TikTok posted on Sunday, July 28. "I really hope Selena Gomez does not hate me," she said in the video, adding, "I agree with you, I do think we should leave you alone and I said that in the video. I totally understand you still not appreciating it."

Barrionuevo noted that she wasn't sure if Gomez had been directing her ire toward her or the commenters discussing her appearance, but sympathized, "You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as what you did when you were a teenager, or in your 20s ... so I am sorry if that made you feel any sort of way."

The creator continued that the discussions about celebrity surgeries on her page are meant to be done "with so much grace and to not tear people down," continuing, "That is never, ever my intention when it comes to it." She concluded, "I really do mean the best. So I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way."