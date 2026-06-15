Major HGTV Couple’s Home Burglarized

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa were the victims of a burglary last week.

The HGTV stars’ Newport Beach, Calif. home was burglarized Monday while they were on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Newport Beach Police officers reportedly responded to the home around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, where sources say several high-value items were taken from the residence.

While it’s unclear what exactly was stolen or how much the missing property is worth, Newport Beach Police told TMZ that the suspects accessed the backyard and entered the multimillion dollar home by shattering a rear sliding glass door. They reportedly ransacked the primary bedroom closet, taking primarily jewelry, before leaving through the backyard and then the front of the property.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the stolen items were “very high-valued pieces.”

The investigation remains ongoing; police do not have any information about the suspects. The home is valued at roughly $5 million, according to TMZ.

Heather appeared to address the situation on Instagram. “Disgusted by some of the cruel heartless people in this world,” she wrote. “Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad. Taking a break for a few days and will be back to explain soon. We are safe & the kids are safe.”

In another update later in the week, Heather shed more light on the situation, saying the burglars took precious family heirlooms. “Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace. Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are so profoundly grateful that our family is safe,” she began.

“While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us.

“We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and diligent work. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. Your kindness means more than we can say as we work to restore peace to our home.”

On Sunday, she shared another update to her Stories. Captioning a photo of her holding her and Tarek’s son Tristan, she wrote, “Home is still our sanctuary. Some snuggle time to recharge our batteries for the week ahead.”

In another slide on her Stories, she wrote, “Thank you again to everyone that has reached out for support & love. It didn’t go unnoticed. So Sorry if we haven’t responded to them all. We are continuing to get back to our normal routine & prioritize our families (sic) safety.”

Tarek rose to fame on his and his ex-wife Christina Haack’s HGTV show Flip or Flop. He has starred in several other home renovation stars throughout the years, including The Flipping El Moussas, which he shares with Heather, who he married in 2021. Heather is best known for her time on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset before she joined her husband on HGTV. She is reportedly returning for the new season of Selling Sunset.