Selena Gomez ‘Proud’ of Steps She’s Taken to Improve Her Mental Health

In October 2018, Selena Gomez entered a treatment facility to work on issues related to anxiety and depression, and the singer has since completed treatment.

On Monday, Jan. 14, Gomez opened up about her stay for the first time, sharing a lengthy message on Instagram thanking her fans for supporting her during the past few months.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” the 26-year-old wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos of herself. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

“Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead,” she concluded. “Love you all.”

Prior to this post, Gomez had last shared a photo on Instagram in September 2018 announcing that she was taking a social media break.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

When Gomez first entered the facility, TMZ reported that the Texas native had suffered an apparent “emotional breakdown” following multiple recent hospitalizations related to her Lupus and kidney transplant.

In September, a family member reportedly drove Gomez to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to a low white blood cell count after her transplant. She was released but was reportedly hospitalized again days later because the low count had persisted before heading to a facility on the East Coast.

“Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her,” a source told E! News at the time. “She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed.”

Since her time at the facility, Gomez has been seen spending time with family and friends and was spotted in Big Bear Lake, California, last month. She also appeared in a photo with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David that Swift recently shared to Instagram.

