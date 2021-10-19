Selena Gomez Rocks New Haircut for Fall

Selena Gomez is rocking a whole new look! The 29-year-old songstress showed off her sleek new bob on TikTok Monday, a departure from the previously longer locks she was sporting. Asking fans to join her Tuesday for a virtual watch party for the final episode of Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, Gomez’s followers were loving the new ‘do in the comments, comparing it to her similar look in 2017.

The “Come & Get It” singer has sported a wide variety of hair colors and styles over the years, even going blonde recently in a move she told Vogue last month was “the best time.” She continued, “I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair, I could, you know, try new things with my makeup and it was just so much fun. I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with. But yeah, I don’t know, I felt so cool and edgy, and it was just a whole phase that I went through. I’m honestly missing it, I’m not gonna lie. Blonde Selena is not gone forever.”

Gomez has also been channeling her creative energies into her character on Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produced and starred in along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. She shared in August at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour that she regretted spending so many of her younger years on the Disney Channel, where she starred on Wizards of Waverly Place until 2012.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Gomez responded when asked about the experience of making her first television show since Wizards‘ end. “What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this.” As a child, Gomez admitted she “didn’t know what [she] was doing,” describing it as “running around on set,” but on Only Murder in the Building, she felt more like a sponge trying to “soak up all the wisdom” she could. “It’s really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens,” Gomez noted.