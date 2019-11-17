Selena Gomez Attempts to Praise Bella Hadid’s Latest ‘Stunning’ Photo With Negative Results

Selena Gomez praised one of model Bella Hadid‘s recent Instagram posts, but the image was mysteriously deleted after the “Lose You to Love Me” singer commented on the photo. Hadid and Gomez both dated The Weeknd at different points, with Gomez dating the singer between his relationships with Hadid. The Weeknd and Hadid reportedly broke up again in August 2018.

On Friday, Hadid shared a photo of herself looking in a mirror with the caption, “A Dior thing.”

Later, Gomez liked the photo and added the comment, “Stunning.” Gomez also included a heart-eyes emoji, reports Us Weekly.

Oddly, the photo was deleted. Hadid published another photo of herself Friday, from the French Vogue Fashion Festival, where she spoke about her career. On Saturday, Hadid shared a photo taken while she was eating, with no caption included.

Hadid and The Weeknd dated for nearly two years before they broke up for the first time in November 2016. The “Starboy” singer then dated Gomez from January to October 2017.

In April 2018, Hadid and The Weeknd began dating again. This relationship ended in August.

Just last month, Hadid and The Weeknd were seen together at her birthday party in New York City. Sources told Us Weekly the two are just friends now.

“I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella’s 17 years old. You know what I mean?” Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, told Us Weekly in October, referring to The Weeknd by his real name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”

Gomez’s relationship with Hadid and her sister, Gigi Hadid, has been complicated. Gomez and Hadid stopped following each other on Instagram in 2017, but Gomez suddenly began following Hadid earlier this month.

“Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella,” a source told Us Weekly back in 2017. “She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them.”

Gomez has been on a career comeback, with “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” being released last month before she puts out another album. Both singles are influenced by her long on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

“For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t,” Gomez told Zach Sang about her new songs. “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images