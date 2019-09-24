See Sid Haig’s Horror Movie Career in Photos

Sid Haig fans are remembering the horror actor after his wife announced his death Monday morning. One fan account compiled a black and white photo collage of Haig’s films and TV shows throughout his career, ahead of his more famous roles as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie films like The Devil’s Rejects and The House of 1000 Corpses.

“You want to be an actor? Be an actor. If you have to starve to do it, starve to do it. But if you’re not passionate about what you want to do, you won’t be good at it” Rest in peace, Sid Haig pic.twitter.com/KdloiWusfk — Arrow Video (@ArrowFilmsVideo) September 23, 2019

Haig got his start in horror with 1967’s Spider Baby or, the Maddest Story Ever Told. He was then cast in Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses as Captain Spaulding and its sequel The Devil’s Rejects. He was meant to have a larger role in this fall’s third installment, 3 From Hell, but Zombie told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that health issues prevented him from doing so.

“The movie that I prepped to make, and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby, the three originals,” Zombie said. “But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital, and he had just had surgery, and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility. I’m like, holy s—, this is a serious business. So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he’s big and burly, and now he’s tiny as a skeleton. So, I was like, oh man. I kind of realized, yeah, he’s in rough shape.”

The director added that “Lionsgate was fine with me sort of sneaking him in one day to shoot as much as I could. It was on me to make sure that nothing went wrong. So I got him in, I shot everything I could shoot.”

Haig also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

He also appeared in Night of the Living Dead 3D, Halloween (2007), The Lords of Salem and Bone Tamahawk. Haig also appeared in blaxploitation films like Coffy and Foxy Brown.

Haig died Saturday at the age of 80 following an unspecified “accident” two weeks earlier. His wife Susan L. Oberg wrote in a statement on his Instagram, “My light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be.”

“He adored his family, his friends and his fans,” she continued. “This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Earlier this month, Oberg wrote on Haig’s Instagram that her husband had been in an accident but did not go into specifics. On Sept. 13, she wrote that he was “winning the fight” after taking a “nasty spill.”