See Courteney Cox’s Halloween Haircut That Was ‘Scream’-Inspired

Courteney Cox celebrated Halloween with a literal bang. On Oct. 31, the actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her Scream 3 character Gale Weathers by channeling her for her latest haircut. In a video shared with her more than 5.7 million followers, the Friends actress took a pair of scissors to her hair to give herself baby bangs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

“It’s Halloween and I thought I’d get into the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies. I chose Scream 3 and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs,” she told fans in the clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t think anything is that wrong with it. Check it out. I think they’re cool. I say I bring them back,” she continued before she grabbed a pair of scissors and took them to her hair, giving herself the now iconic fringe bangs that her onscreen counterpart donned in the ’90s cult classic horror flick.

The video, which also featured an appearance from Ghostface himself, generated plenty of comments, with many applauding Cox’s dedication to the cause while also questioning if she did in fact cut her hair or if she was simply wearing a wig.

“Yasss!” one person wrote. “Omg I love this video! Gale Weathers has always been my spirit animal!”

“Omg did you really just cut your hair????? That’s Dudley Moore all over again,” a second commented.

“Also, PLEASE tell me that your hair’s ok,” wrote a third.

“Queen of insta and now queen of Halloween,” another fan dethroned Heidi Klum from the title, adding, “ok but what did coco have to say about this?”

“Who else was talking to her like ‘no way, girl… do not… omg… she’s cutting her bangs…’” another commented.

“someone: what happened to your hair? court: well i wanted to make a funny video for Instagram,” a sixth joked.

Although the actress has not revealed whether or not the new ‘do was in fact her own hair, Cox had expressed her distaste for her Scream characters hair when speaking to PEOPLE in January of this year.

“The fact that people say ‘forever on film,’ that is really true and it’s so bad,” she told the outlet. “I liked to change her hair every time. I had these bangs and they were cut too short. At that time in my life, I wasn’t the kind of person who would say, ‘You know what? These are too short. We need to get new bangs.’”

“I was just like, ‘Oh, well, okay, oh God, they don’t look great,’” Cox added. “In reality, I should have said, ‘No, no, no we have to get new bangs.’ I did not stick up for myself and hence I look horrible. That was a big lesson—take care of yourself.”