Chris Hemsworth’s Home Targeted by Thieves, Multiple Vehicles Stolen

Police have launched an investigation after thieves allegedly broke into Chris Hemsworth’s residence near Byron Bay and stole three vehicles.

According to a new report, the Marvel star’s wife, Elsa Pataky, was inside the home when the robbery took place in the early hours of Nov. 11. She reportedly woke to dogs barking around 2 a.m. but did not get up to investigate.

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A source shared that the family’s home CCTV footage showed a group of robbers wearing balaclavas outside the residence. Two of the robbers appeared to have knives as they walked around.

NSW Police were told that four people entered the property’s garage and took three vehicles: a BYD, a Ram, and a Raptor UTE.

Law enforcement have reportedly recovered two of the vehicles. One vehicle was located about an hour southwest of Hemsworth’s home in Coraki. The other was taken two hours west in Tabulam.

Hemsworth and Pataky have lived in the residence with their three children for more than a decade. The property is worth approximately $75 million and features six bedrooms, a steam room, a 50-meter rooftop infinity pool, and a tennis court. It also has a dirt bike track.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast earlier this year, the Thor actor stated that moving to Australia was the “greatest decision” he made.

“It was right around the time my boys were born,” he said while recalling the move. “And it was just we kind of were set up in LA and not enjoying it, you know?”

Hemsworth further pointed out, “Like nothing was shooting there; we were filming kind of everywhere else. And then… you come home, and there’s paparazzi and all the sort of, the trappings of living in that sort of space.”

Speaking about his Australian residence, Hemsworth stated, “You know, when you come back from work, you want to go on a holiday. Coming home, for me, feels like a holiday. We have a big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf.”