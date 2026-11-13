Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Major Update on their Family

Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have as many children as Patrick does Super Bowl rings, three.

For now.

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On Wednesday, the Mahomes’s shared on Instagram that Brittany is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Does this mean another Super Bowl win is on the way for Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Time will tell.

Along with four photos of the Mahomes family on the beach – including one in which the whole crew was happily acknowledging Brittany’s baby bump – the couple posted a caption announcing their exciting news with a caption that read, “Another blessing from God & then there were 6.”

The IG post has already been liked more than 600,000 times.

Patrick, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Brittany were high school sweethearts who were engaged in 2020 and married in March 2022. The couple are already parents to two girls (Sterling and Golden) and one boy (Patrick “Bronze”), all of whom are five-years-old or younger.

The Mahomes family’s good news comes amid a bounce-back season for Patrick and his Chiefs teammates. Kansas City is currently 6-2, good enough for the second-best record in the AFC West.

Last season, Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes’ career after finishing with a record of (6-11), which was also the worst of the QB’s professional career. Additionally, Mahomes missed the final three games of the season with a torn ACL and damaged LCL.

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Through eight games this fall, Mahomes has thrown for more than 2,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

The soon-to-be father of four’s performance is a big reason why Polymarket bettors have given the Chiefs the fifth-highest odds to win this year’s Super Bowl. Kansas City is currently be trading at 10% to win it all, trailing only the Buffalo Bills (15%), San Francisco 49ers (14%), Jacksonville Jaguars (12%), and Chicago Bears (11%).

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2027 NFL league championship?

Before holding baby number four or a Lombardi trophy, Mahomes and the Chiefs have plenty more work to do.

That starts Sunday afternoon when Kansas City pays visit to the Atlanta Falcons.

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