Alanis Morissette Calls out Ben Affleck

Decades after starring together in the cult classic Dogma, Alanis Morissette is calling out her former co-star Ben Affleck for a shady remark he made about her sexuality.

During a recent performance of her Butterfly With a Machete residency in Los Angeles, the “Ironic” hitmaker recalled struggles she faced throughout her successful career.

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“[I faced] harsh judgments about my songs, about my body, about how I look, about how I think, about how I feel, about my value system,” she pointed out. “About my weight, about how feral I am, about how feral I live, about my approach to parenting, about my approach to education, my approach to freaking anything.”

Morissette then name-dropped the Oscar-winning actor. “I’ve even had a guy ask me why I didn’t lead with my sexuality. Thank you, Ben Affleck.”

However, Affleck wasn’t the only celebrity she mentioned on stage. She then said she experienced issues with women she looked up to over the years, including Joni Mitchell, Sinead O’Connor, and Courtney Love. She pointed out that they had ripped her apart publicly in the 90s.

“The sisterhood I so badly needed was truly nonexistent in the ‘90s. There were no girl squads then,” the singer-songwriter stated. “The women were competitive and vicious. The scarcity message was that there was one throne, and we were all fighting for it, and whoever was in it, kill her.”

Surprisingly, Morissette revealed that “outspoken brothers,” such as Elliot Smith and Tupac, were always “very kind” to her and supported her.

Morissette has been open about her struggles in the entertainment industry over the years.

“I just thought it was my fault because almost every single person that I would work with, there’d be some turning point where the camera would go Dutch angle,” she explained in her 2021 documentary Jagged. “I’d just wait for it, like, okay, this won’t happen in the first week for this one, but it’ll happen. Sure enough, it would, and it would either end the relationship or then there’d be some big secret that we’d keep forever”

In her 2021 documentary, Jagged, she said the industry forced her to “accelerate growth,” eventually leading to an alleged sexual assault situation.

“Me not telling specific information about my experience as a teenager was almost solely around wanting to protect my parents, protect my brothers, protect future partners, protect myself, protect my physical safety,” Morisette said. “It was a lot of shame around having any kind of victimization of any kind, and it took me years in therapy to even admit that there had been any kind of victimization at my part. I’d always say, ‘I was consenting,’ then I’d be reminded, ‘Hey, you were 15. You’re not consenting at 15.’ Now, I’m like, oh, yeah, they’re all pedophiles. All statutory rape.”