Major NBC Personality Misses Broadcast ‘Due to a Health Issue’

NBC personality Mike Tirico was forced to miss the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game due to a health issue.

In a statement, Tirico confirmed the news. “Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue. I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris [Collinsworth], Melissa [Stark], and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

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Details about the illness were not revealed. Noah Eagle replaced Tirico for the Chicago game.

This would have been Tirico’s 300th NFL game broadcast. He joined Sunday Night Football in 2022, replacing Al Michael. He currently leads the play-by-play announcements.