Lindsey Vonn Shares Health Update Months After Winter Olympics Crash

Nine months after her terrifying crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn shares a health update.

The skiing legend took to Instagram to share details about her ninth leg surgery. “Surgery went well! It took over 5 hours to remove all of the plates and screws from my leg and replace my ACL,” she wrote. “I am home from the hospital now and thankful to be on the final road to a full recovery.”

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Vonn also thanked physical therapist Lindsay Winninger, the US Ski Team, and her medical teams for helping her through her recovery journey. She also shared photos from the hospital and her recovery at home.

Beyond the terrifying Olympic injury, Vonn faced other issues over the past year. One week before the Olympics, she “completely” ruptured her ACL during the World Cup race.

Despite the injury, Vonn pushed through and went to the Olympics. However, things took a turn when she crashed during her downhill event on Feb. 8 after snagging a course flag with her ski pole.

Following the crash, Vonn was airlifted to a hospital in Treviso, Italy, where she had four surgeries to stabilize her injured leg.

In April, she told ESPN that her crash recovery has been a “very slow process.”

“I’m doing well. I’m getting there for sure. It’s been a very slow process,” she explained at the time. “Definitely the first three weeks were really intense, a lot of pain. But, you know, I slowly moved out of that phase and now I’m on crutches. I’m definitely tired. Trying to crutch around is a challenge, but I’m getting there.”

When asked what her short-term goals for the injury were, Vonn answered, “Getting stronger, getting better, getting healthy, getting back into the real world and then finding things that I’m passionate about. I don’t really know what the long-term future is. I was so focused for the last two years on the Olympics that I still haven’t processed the fact that my Olympics are over. My season is over. I may never race again. I haven’t made any determinations on the future because I still haven’t processed what’s happened in the past six weeks.”