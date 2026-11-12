Patrick Stewart’s Wife Breaks Silence After the ‘Star Trek’ Legend’s Death at 86

Just two weeks after Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 86, the Star Trek legend’s wife, Sunny Ozell, broke her silence.

In her latest Instagram post, Ozell shared a sweet photo of her and Stewart as she paid tribute to the late actor.

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“Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves,” she wrote. “But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me.”

Ozell further shared that she and Stewart “truly, authentically saw one another.” They had also “amplified each other’s best qualities.” She noted they had shared nearly two decades and had filled those years with so much “living.”

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss,” she continued. “Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me.”

Ozell went on to add, “My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever.”

Stewart and Ozell first became romantically involved in 2008. They married in Nevada in early 2013, with Stewart’s X-Men co-star and longtime friend Ian McKellen officiating.

However, in 2020, Stewart revealed that the ceremony wasn’t legally binding because McKellen’s ministry credentials weren’t valid in Nevada. Stewart and Ozell found out about the credential issue right before the ceremony.

Before their Nevada wedding, the couple exchanged vows in a secret, official ceremony with McKellen at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles.

Stewart’s spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, announced his passing on Oct. 29.

“[Patrick experienced] a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” Bush Novak shared. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Stewart was survived by Ozell and his two children, Sophia and Daniel, from his marriage to his first wife, Sheila Falconer.