Frankie Muniz Breaks Silence About Hospitalization Following Crash at Daytona International Speedway

Frankie Muniz is speaking out following a crash at Daytona International Speedway earlier this week.

In a post on X, Ford Racing revealed the Malcolm in the Middle star was hospitalized after the crash, which happened while he was practicing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic military tribute race. A Ford spokesperson also confirmed to Us Weekly that Muniz was transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

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Muniz also issued a statement about the speedway incident.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” the statement reads. “I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these amazing drivers.”

Muniz further shared, “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

The racecar driver previously opened up about participating in the Ford event. “We all owe so much to live in this amazing country to the military,” he told Us Weekly last month. “It’s going to be an ultra-competitive race beacuse we’re race car drivers, and that’s how we roll. But it’s going to be a blast, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Muniz also spoke about his racing career. “I like — not to toot my own horn but — there are only 100 drivers on the planet that have a NASCAR license right now, and I’m one of them, and I’m so grateful for that, and I want to take advantage of the opportunity and do all I can to succeed as much as I possibly can in this world because I know I’m lucky and I truly truly love it.”

Muniz has been racing for more than 20 years. He stepped back from acting in 2006 to pursue a professional racing career.