Season Greetings: Celebrities Share Their Christmas Cards

Christmas is just six days away, so celebrities have been busy putting their Christmas cards together. In these day of social media and emails, it seems quaint to send out a family Christmas card, but celebrities still go all out for the tradition.

The most famous celebrity Christmas card is the annual Kardashian family card. This year’s card still hasn’t been unveiled in full, but the family has teased sections of the photo. The family is seen dressed in white shirts and jeans, playing with their children with a Christmas tree in front of an all-white background.

The Kardashians are just the tip of the iceberg though. In recent days, celebrities from Kevin Hart to Prince William and Duchess Katharine have revealed their Christmas cards. Here’s a look at eight of the best celebrity Christmas cards of 2017.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kensington Palace

Prince William & Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the photo they are using for their 2017 Christmas card. The happy couple posed with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have grown up fast. It was taken earlier this year by Getty’s Chris Jackson, so there’s no sign of Kate’s pregnancy.

The couple paired the image with the announcement that Princess Charlotte will go to the Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January,” the parents said.

The Kardashian Family

The Kardashian family still hasn’t unveiled their full 2017 Christmas card, but Kim has been posting photos from the family photo shoot. Kris Jenner and her daughters posed with their children, all wearing jeans and white shirts. (Or no shirt in North’s case.) Everyone is photographed in front of an all-white background, with a Christmas tree and packages seen in some images. Kim’s husband Kanye West also joined the photo shoot.

DAY 17 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 17, 2017 at 10:17am PST

DAY 18 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:13am PST

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and his family posed for a movie poster, with their names above the title. The comedian stands in the middle with his wife, Eniko Hart. Daughter Heaven and son Hendrix stand on either side of the couple. Eniko is seen carrying their newborn, Kenzo.

“Happy Holidays from the ‘Hart’s’…..it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas….,” Hart wrote.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott shared their Christmas card photo early, posting it on Nov. 21. The photo shows Spelling and McDermott with their five children, Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey and Beau Dean. However, McDermott’s son with his ex-wife, Jack Montgomery, was not included.

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs

Actor couple Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs posed for an adorable photo for their Christmas card. She used SimplyToImpress.com, the same service Spelling used.

“I’ve never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled. I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time this year. It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic,” Mollen wrote. “Thank god, ordering it only took minutes. I LOVE how they turned out! Get some!!!”

Nicole “Snooki” LaValle

Former Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” LaValle posed for a cute photo with her two kids. While daughter Giavanna looks excited to be in the photo, son Lorenzo is less enthused. “Torturing my kids with Christmas Pictures,” LaValle wrote. Today, LaValle runs her own online clothing shop, The Snooki Shop.

Steph Curry

When Steph Curry isn’t on the court, he’s raising a family with wife Ayesha Curry. The two-time NBA Finals champion posed for his Christmas card with Ayesha and their children Riley and Ryan. Their two dogs, Reza and Rookie, also appeared in the photo.

Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley

Jenni ‘Jwoww’ Farley and her husband, Ryan Matthews, posted this hilarious Christmas card with their two children, Meilani and Greyson. In the photo, Matthews is holding Greyson upside down.

“We are the Mathews. Strong willed, not overly bright, opinionated humanitarians, ever changing, ever learning, passionate parents, asshole friends but loyal and forever aspiring to be better humans. And and a partridge in a fucking pear tree. Merry Christmas/ Happy Holidays everyone. ^^ see even trying to be more politically correct,” Matthews wrote.