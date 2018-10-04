Search Warrant for Cher’s Home Reveals How Many Illegal Drugs and Weapons Were Stashed

Last week, Cher‘s Malibu home was descended upon by cops, who arrested 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz, the son of one of the pop star’s assistants.

Police executed a search warrant at the home, where they reportedly discovered host of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and ammunition both on Ruiz and in his room, TMZ reports.

A search warrant indicates that a search of Ruiz’s room yielded 16 yellow pills marked “215,” 2 pink pills marked “K40,” 3 Suboxone strips, 4 fentanyl patches, 2 boxes of .22 caliber ammunition and a Gucci box inside which was burnt foil and a straw.

Cops also searched Ruiz’s pants and discovered 1.3 grams of fentanyl powder, a Xanax pill, a white pill, tin foil and a pink straw with brown residue, according to the warrant.

The search warrant was originally obtained after police found reason to believe that Ruiz was selling narcotics and that he had sold to a customer who later overdosed and died. After cops entered the home, Ruiz was arrested on a felony charge for supplying narcotics to someone who dies.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all descended on the Malibu home last Thursday, with the paramedics on hand because police were concerned about the situation turning violent.

Ruiz has since been charged with possession of narcotics for sale, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamines and possession of a baton. All of the charges are felonies, and he was also charged with six enhancement charges related to possession of a firearm.

The Blast reports that Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The new charges were all unrelated to Ruiz’s alleged involvement in selling fentanyl to a woman who later died after an overdose.

“The target of the search warrant is Donovan Ruiz,” Sgt. Eric Buschow told PEOPLE after Ruiz’s arrest. “His arrest is related to a narcotics overdose that occurred within the last two weeks.”

Cher is currently on tour and was not at her home when Ruiz was arrested.

Ruiz’s bail is set at $90,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tara Ziemba