Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hosts Private Memorial for Kim Porter

Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted a private memorial on Sunday for his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, who was found dead at her home on Thursday.

The 49-year-old rapper hosted more than 100 people at his Bel-Air home to remember Porter, who was the mother to three of his children. The house was filled with photos of Porter and their family, while a candlelit walkway lined the entrance of the mansion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See an aerial photo of the memorial here.

Famous guests like French Montana, Mary J. Blige and Pharrell Williams were among those who paid their respects to the 47-year-old mother.

Diddy broke his silence on Porter’s death on Sunday, uploading a video with an emotional caption about her to Instagram. In the video, the couple were posing for a maternity shoot with Essence magazine in December 2006, when they were still going strong.

“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much,” Diddy captioned the video.

“Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S—t!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love,” he concluded the post alongside a black heart emoji.

As previously reported, Porter was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, California, on Thursday. The mother of four had reportedly fallen ill with pneumonia and complained that she wasn’t feeling well before going to bed Wednesday night.

The official cause of death will not be known until toxicology reports come in, about four to six weeks from now. Her autopsy was expected to take place over the weekend.

While Diddy and Porter split for good in 2007, the former couple shared a unique relationship and were still very close at the time of her death.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” a source told PEOPLE. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work. They were still a family.”

The two shared 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twin girls, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Porter also had another son from a previous relationship, who Diddy is reportedly close to as well.

Two years after their split, Porter described their relationship, telling Essence that there was no animosity between them.

“You know how when two people go their separate ways, most of the time there’s animosity? It’s not like that with us. Sean and I have this bond, this friendship. It’s not about ‘If you’re faithful to me, if I’m being faithful to you,’” she said.

“We’re friends. I’m the person he can tell his innermost thoughts to and he’s that person for me. He still calls me every day and we talk. There’s no ill feeling or ‘I can’t stand you, I hate you, don’t call.’ There’s none of that,” she continued. “We have three children together so that’s just not an option. We’re committed to our children even if we couldn’t commit to each other.”