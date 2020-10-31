Sean Connery Dead: Catherine Zeta-Jones Mourns 'Entrapment' Co-Star

✖

Following the news of Sean Connery's passing, many of those who worked alongside him throughout his career have taken to social media to pay tribute to him. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred alongside Connery in the 1999 film Entrapment, wrote a lovely tribute to him on Instagram. In her message, she noted that she is sending nothing but love to Connery's wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

Zeta-Jones posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her time on set with Connery to honor the late actor. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Farewell my friend. I love you Sean Connery with all my heart. Until we meet again, I will cherish every moment I shared with you." She ended her message by sending her love to Roquebrune and the rest of Connery's family. In her sign-off, she even included the nickname that the late actor likely referred to her as, as she wrote, "Love “ the kid.”

On Saturday, numerous sources reported that Connery passed away at the age of 90. According to his son, Jason Connery, the actor was unwell for some time before his death. Jason, whom Connery shared with his first wife, Diane Cilento, also shared that he died in his sleep on Friday night in the Bahamas surrounded by his loved ones. "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," Jason told the BBC. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Connery rose to worldwide fame after portraying the iconic James Bond in 1962's Dr. No. He appeared in a bevy of other Bond films, including Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, and Never Say Never Again, the latter of which was the last time he played Agent 007. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement on Connery's passing in which they said that the late actor "was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words 'the name's Bond... James Bond'." The producers added, "He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."