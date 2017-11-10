Sean Astin Speaks out About Corey Feldman’s Sexual Assault Claims

Corey Feldman’s Goonies co-star Sean Astin is standing by his old friend as he plans on making a film that he says will expose those in Hollywood who he has long accused of sexually abusing him and Corey Haim.

“Hopefully, this doesn’t play out as a personal tabloid story,” Astin told Page Six at TBS’s Search Party premiere at Public Hotel. “The fact is, real people all over the country are starting to have a conversation, and it can be very distracting if it distills down into some kind of typical [story].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Stranger Things star added, “My only concern is [it] won’t actually develop into the complex conversation that needs to happen. And if it doesn’t, and it becomes about quickly pointing fingers and making accusations and the obvious stuff, I think it will be a missed opportunity.”

The 46-year-old said on SiriusXM’s Jim and Sam Show on Thursday, “Corey’s my friend, I’ve been talking to him a lot lately.”

More: LAPD No Longer Investigating Corey Feldman’s Claims Due to Statute of Limitations

“There’s a lot of issues to separate out, with that,” Astin said of the film Feldman is trying to crowdfund $10 million to make.

“First and foremost, is, he was abused as a child and that gives him an awful lot of room to express himself and develop himself,” Astin said. “He’s got his whole rationale, and he’s been in so many interviews lately, and he should speak for himself about how and why and who he talks about things. But I think it’s unfolding well.”

“I think he’s legitimately opened himself up for criticism because of the overlap between personal gain and a crusade to help other people, but at the same time a lot of the people who support him, don’t care. They want to see what he does, they want to see if he can actually help people,” he continued.

Feldman has been outspoken about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child. In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, he wrote that he and his best friend, the late Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the entertainment industry.

Feldman said that the film he wants to make will “change the entertainment system as we know it” and “bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child.”

Up Next: Corey Feldman Alleges Actor John Grissom Molested Him

Astin said Feldman is most likely seeking “catharsis” for trauma he’s been plagued with his entire life.

“He’s been on this thing for his whole life, since he was 14 or 15 he’s been pursuing this… catharsis for himself and this sense of need for justice and wanting to help other people, and everything else,” Astin said.

Earlier this month, Astin made a statement via TwitLonger about Feldman’s claims in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “He has my friendship and my loyalty. He has my support, not my blind support, but my reasoned, careful support,” Astin said.