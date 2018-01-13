Seal Clarifies Oprah Comments: ‘Not an Attack at All’

Seal blasted critics, Fox News and Stacey Dash in a video clarify his position on the controversial Oprah Winfrey meme he posted on social media Tuesday — one he swears “was not an attack on Oprah at all.”

“Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life. What I re-posted was not an attack on Oprah at all, she just happened to be the person photographed with the pig [Harvey Weinstein] in the picture,” the singer said. “No, what I re-posted was commentary on the hypocritical and double standard nature and behavior of Hollywood.”

The shock-inducing meme Seal posted featured photos of Winfrey cozying up to Weinstein, who has been exiled from the entertainment community following dozens of sexual harassment allegations.

“When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they think you are the solution,” the text over the photo read.

Seal’s repost did not mention Winfrey by name, only “sanctimonious Hollywood.” But others who shared the photo used it to slam Hollywood’s call for Winfrey to run for president in 2020 following her inspirational Golden Globes speech on Sunday.

In the “Crazy” singer’s video, he continued to claim that supporters of the #MeToo movement have not seen true progress.

“None of the women who have been sexually abused, not one of the women who have come forward, has received any real justice whatsoever,” Seal said.

“Losing you’re job because you’ve either a) raped, or b) sexually abused or sexually harassed a woman is not real punishment. You steal from the post office, you go to jail. And hashtag real-talk for a second, we all know what would happen if any one of those power abusers looked like me,” he continued.

Seal went on to confront followers who have painted him as an “Uncle Tom” for being an African-American man “tearing a sister down,” referring to Winfrey.

He also addressed Fox News for publishing the meme as a presumed attack on Oprah: “Don’t try and use me as a pawn against Oprah, or any of your political games.”

“And Stacey Dash, keep my name out of your mouth. Do not retweet, re-quote anything I said in order to reinforce your self-hating agenda,” he said to the Clueless actress turned Fox News correspondent. In a reference to Jordan Peele’s film Get Out, Seal added: “You live in the Sunken Place.”

Dash previously tweeted support of Seal’s presumed bash of Winfrey, writing, “Ouch, he does make a good point though.”

Ouch, he does make a good point though. https://t.co/y40NrrdbJa — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) January 11, 2018

“Again, this was not an attack against Oprah,” Seal shifted again. “This was an observation on the toxic nature of Hollywood and I believe that a conscious people are a progressive people.”

He saluted victims of sexual misconduct who have come forward, saying, “What you did takes real courage… Please keep coming forward because that’s the only way that we get to solve this thing.”

Seal concluded by offering new hashtag ideas for those who have yet to speak out: #WeAllKnew, #TelltheTruth and #Accountability.