Sam Neill Mourns the Death of His ‘Dear Old Friend’ and We’re Crying Over His Tribute

Legendary actor Sam Neill is in mourning. The Jurassic Park actor’s pet pig of 18 years, Angelica, has died. Neill revealed the death alongside touching Instagram tributes that showcased his memories alongside the dear animal.

“HEARTBREAK. My dear old friend Angelica (he/him) died yesterday. My beloved old pig,” Neill wrote. “I rescued him about 18 years ago, and we were close friends all those years .

Sadly i wasn’t at home to say goodbye. He had been doing okay over the winter, but the last few weeks he’d lost condition. And was looking stiff and sore. The vet decided it was kind and humane to quietly let him go. And there he is, at rest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The team gave him a good send-off, and he is in a new grave, bedecked with blossom, right next to my darling old Staffy dog, Fire. I miss him terribly already. Things will not be the same without the old boy. Here’s some shots of him in better days. And wherever he’s gone, let’s hope its full of apricots.”

In a second tribute, the Apples Never Fall star showcased one of his favorite activities to do with Angelica: a simple walk around the farm.

“He was always happy to go walks with me , and as ever was the best company you could ask for,” Neill wrote. “What a great piggy he was , he was, he was …”