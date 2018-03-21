Scout Willis Shares Revealing Yoda Moment in New Year’s Eve Photo

Scout Willis rang in the New Year in her underwear with none other than Yoda.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s 26-year-old daughter held up her red mini dress to flash her white undies in a photo posted by her younger sister, Tallulah.

🤙🏼 A post shared by tallulah (Youthful Slimelord) (@buuski) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

In the photo, a cowboy boot-clad Scout gives the camera a deadpan face and stands next to someone dressed as Yoda from Star Wars.

Fans looking for some meaning behind the bizarre photo will have to draw their own conclusions, as Tallulah offered no caption to her 181,000 followers.

On her own Instagram profile, Scout shared a throwback photo of herself as a young girl raising a glass of water. “Cheersing goodbye to old patterns and destructive behavior,” she captioned the photo.

Scout is no stranger to sharing some skin on Instagram; during the holidays, she revealed several solo bikini shots while vacationing with her sisters in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest.

The 26-year-old can be seen in an orange top and black bottoms as she poses on rock near a stream.

She simply captioned the photos, “in my natural habitat.”

Scout then shared another moment from the getaway where she jumps into the ice cold stream. She doesn’t hesitate to take the plunge, but she shares some regrets in the midst of it as she exclaims “Holy s—!”

The Willis sisters initially went viral over the Christmas weekend when they reunited for a group shot in the same outdoor locale.

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis are the daughters of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who were married from 1987 until 2000. Rumer, the oldest and arguably highest profile of the three, made headlines this week for removing a tattoo she got after winning Dancing With the Stars in 2015.

The 29-year-old reportedly went through the painful tattoo removal process because she’s “heartbroken” that her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy is back with his ex, Jenna Johnson.

According to a source close to Rumer, she was “heartbroken” after Chmerkovsky “moved on.” She was said to have been smitten by him, as reported by the Daily Mail, — but while they never had an official relationship, Chmerkovsky has gone on to date DWTS pro Johnson.

“Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together,” the source explained. “Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.”

When she first got the tattoo depicting a man and a woman dancing, Willis was very excited, posting a photo of it on Instagram and writing, “Thank you [Brian Woo, aka Dr. Woo] for this beautiful art.

“I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself….not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have,” she then added.

Finally, Willis concluded, “The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that.”