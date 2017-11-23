Scott Disick Steps out With Son Mason in NYC Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Scott Disick hit the streets of New York City to bond with his son over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member bonded with son Mason, 7, by taking him out to dinner and shopping on Wednesday night.

The guys bundled up for the chilly occasion, and Mason clutched him arms to show how cold the NYC night was. And in true father-son fashion, they wore matching all-white sneakers on the excursion. See the photo here.

Since the family, including Disick’s ex and Mason’s mother Kourtney Kardashian, all reside in Los Angeles, it’s unclear whether they’ll head back to have Thanksgiving dinner as a family or if the dad and son will enjoy a holiday in New York City. They may even be hitting up the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Not accompanying 34-year-old Disick and Mason on their night out was his latest girlfriend, 19-year-old model Sofia Richie.

The pair have been seen out together since the summer, and sources claim that things are getting serious. They also say that Richie has had a positive influence on the well-known party boy, who has struggles with alcohol abuse and engaging in a volatile relationship with Kardashian.

“She’s been great for him,” an insider told PEOPLE of the pair. “She’s made a big impact on his life and he hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

Disick still manages to keep tabs on his former flame, though, often appearing on new episodes of Keeping Up and still co-parenting with Kardashian.

The couple shares three children together: Manson, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.