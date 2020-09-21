Scott Disick Shows off Son Reign's New 'Covid' Mohawk

✖

Scott Disick and his son Reign are showing off their new, "Covid cuts," on social media. On Instagram, the Flip it Like Disick star posted a photo of himself and his son rocking new hairdos. His post comes over a month after Reign's mother, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed that her son cut his hair cut, a moment that she joked that she was "not ok" with.

While five-year-old Reign previously donned a shaved head look, he opted for something a bit different recently. In the snap, Disick can be been sporting his traditional trimmed look. As for Reign, he took a bit of a wilder approach, as he can be seen rocking a mohawk. Disick captioned the sweet snap with, "Covid cuts." Fans couldn't help but respond to the post with some kind words about their new looks. One fan wrote, "The best of the best. Reign is going places." However, there were plenty of others who commented by wondering what Kardashian thinks about her son's mohawk hairstyle, as one user wrote, "How's Kourtney's reaction over this cut??"

As previously mentioned, Kardashian shared that her son got a haircut in early August. Reign previously sported lengthy locks that went past his shoulders. She even posted a photo of her son on Aug. 4 in which he can be seen with a newly-shaven head. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post by writing, "I am not ok." In the past, Kardashian has had to defend her decision to keep Reign's hair on the long side. She frequently received comments from users on social media in which they told her to cut her son's hair. Back in October of 2019, she directly addressed this criticism when one user wrote on a photo of Reign with, "She really needs to cut his hair."

In turn, Kardashian responded, "She really needs to not worry about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy." She was, once again, forced to address criticism more recently in April, per Us Weekly. At the time, the reality star posted a slideshow of photos of her family celebrating the Easter holiday. But, one user was focused on the state of Reign's hair, as they wrote, "Bruh cut your son hair...smh..." Kardashian didn't waste any time in responding, as she utilized one of her classic catchphrases to end the conversation by writing, "most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG."