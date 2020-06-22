Kourtney Kardashian's Best Instagram Photos of 2020, So Far

Kourtney Kardashian may have stepped back from filming her family's popular reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she certainly hasn't shied away from posting to Instagram. The mom of three not only shares her professional moments but her memories with family for all of her fans to see. Recently, the 41-year-old has been wanting to take a step back from work a little to spend more time with her family and revealed that she's happier than ever at the moment since doing so.

During Season 17 of KUWTK, the Poosh founder started expressing her wants to step away from the show so she could focus on her family more. It was evident her younger sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian weren't thrilled about their sister not showing up when she was scheduled to because it meant they had to shoot more than anticipated. What became a season pinpoint, eventually would bleed over to Season 18. After Kardashian made her appearance in the first episode of the newest season, internet trolls took to social media to express their thoughts on how they feel she should leave the show since once again, Kardashian was seen complaining about having to film.

That's when the reality star addressed one follower and admitted that she did quit the show. It was later revealed in the following episode that she's continuing the film, but only the parts she feels should be shared. Her new schedule only requires her to be in front of the camera two days a week. These days, Kardashian seems to be getting the time she wants with her family, and she hasn't deprived her fans of personal moments as she's continued to share so much online. Below is a list of Kardashians best Instagram shots of 2020!