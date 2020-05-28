Scott Disick Reveals Solo Pool Shot Just After Sofia Richie Breakup Goes Public

Amidst news of his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie, Scott Disick has updated his fans on some of his quarantine activities on Instagram. In his latest post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of himself poolside, clearly enjoying some of the sunny weather. His post comes as it has been reported that he has split from Richie, with whom he was together on and off for about three years.

Disick was all about the relaxation based on his latest snap. In the photo, which he posted on Wednesday, the reality star can be seen sitting in a lounge chair near an impeccably clear pool. He tagged Amangiri Resort in the location for his post. Amangiri Resort is a perfect locale for Lord Disick, as it is a luxury, five-star resort in Canyon Point, Utah. Disick captioned the post with, "Little water never hurt nobody."

Disick's latest post came at an interesting time, as reports emerged on Wednesday, indicating that he had split from Richie. According to Us Weekly, the Flip It Like Disick star recently celebrated his 37th birthday in Lake Powell, Utah, with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, Richie did not appear to tag along for the festivities. The news of their split comes less than a week after Us Weekly reported that the couple was on a "break." Disick and Richie's break followed his recent stint in a rehab facility in Colorado, during which he reportedly sought treatment for "past traumas." At the time, a source shared, "Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself."

While Richie and Disick have since split, E! News initially reported that the 21-year-old model was determined to be by her boyfriend's side following his time in rehab. An insider even told the outlet, "They have been through a lot together, and Sofia has seen Scott go through very rough patches with his mental state over the years. She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there for him through every step of the way."