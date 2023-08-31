Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Newly Divorced 25-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly been spotted with newly divorced model Vittoria Ceretti, 25. According to Page Six, Ceretti and the 48-year-old actor were seen getting ice cream and iced coffee together. DiCaprio donned a hat and face mask — as he's known to go incognito when in public — while Ceretti wore black shorts and a white sweater.

The date comes as Ceretti recently split from her husband Matteo Milleri. Per the Daily Mail, the pair married in 2020, but are now estranged. Notably, the model is friends with Gigi Hadid, whom DiCaprio had been previously romantically linked to. He'd also been rumored to be dating Indian-British model Neelam Gill, though she squashed those claims in an Instagram post. "Just to clear up any rumours... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,'" she wrote. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now." Gill then added, "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up the false stories."

DiCaprio is notoriously known for dating models significantly younger than himself. He was in a long-term relationship with Camila Morrone, 26, from 2017 to 2022. He was later romantically linked to 24-year-old Victoria Lamas. Earlier this year there were rumors he was dating 20-year-old model Eden Polani. Those rumors have since been debunked.

Also earlier this year, DiCaprio spent the weekend at Coachella, and was reportedly seen hanging out with Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk. According to ET, the Inception actor was partying at the Neon Carnival, a Coachella event presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila. In addition to allegedly being cozy with Shayk, DiCaprio was also seen with Stella Maxwell, as well as his longtime friend Toby Maguire.

Shayk and Cooper were together from 2015 until 2019. Prior to that, she famously dated superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, but that relationship ended in Jan. 2015. It wasn't long after that she and Cooper went public with their relationship. They moved in together in the fall of that same year and their daughter Lea de Seine was born in Los Angeles, California in March 2017. This is the only child for both of them. Shayk has since been rumored to be dating Tom Brady.