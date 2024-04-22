T-Pain Involved in Car Wreck

Rapper T-Pain was involved in a hit-and-run car accident in the early hours of Monday morning, and he posted an Instagram Reel right from the scene. The iconic singer was lit by the emergency lights on police cars and an ambulance in a clip he posted at around 2 a.m. ET. He showed off the damage to his car, and while he was clearly frustrated, he was grateful that everything turned out okay.

T-Pain said that he was on his way home from the airport and was only about "a mile away from" home when he was hit. He was in an SUV with his driver, his road manager and his wife, Amber Najm, and he was in disbelief when the other driver in the accident sped away. In the video, he said: "Whoever just did that and drove the f- off, my n-, life's about to get so much worse. Oh my god." He described the car that hit him – a Chevy SUV of an older model with a missing grill – and another unsettling detail: baby toys left behind in the debris.

"So, we know you have kids," the rapper said. "Look, I know times is hard and I know things is rough out there but I'll tell you what, s- is going too great for me to not make me want revenge right now. Cause you drove the f— off, and boy, that was the worst part. It wasn't even the wreck."

T-Pain himself was unharmed in the accident, but his driver was taken away by paramedics in the video. The condition of his wife and his road manager was not specified. About an hour after he posted this video on his feed, he made a follow-up post on his Story saying: "Update: we found his ass" with smiling devil emojis.

T-Pain's real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, and he married his wife Amber in 2003. They have three children together. T-Pain has been the subject of increased interest in recent years since he appeared in the Netflix docu-series This Is Pop in 2021. There, he discussed some of the struggles he faced behind the scenes in the music industry and how fame impacted his self-image. Last year, he released his first full-length album since then – On Top of the Covers. He has been out touring in recent weeks, which is why he was out so late at night in the first place.

So far, details on T-Pain's accident and the suspect who was apparently identified have not been revealed. The singer has not posted any updates on social media.