Scott Disick Spotted Getting Handsy With Mystery Woman at Kanye West Album Release

Are Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on the rocks? Disick appears to be getting up close in personal with a mystery woman in photos from Kanye West‘s album release party Thursday night.

Disick attended the event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where TMZ reports he had his arms wrapped around a “dirty blonde, green-eyed girl.” The news outlet reports that Disick and the woman were “flirty and touching each other” during “at least two” of West’s new songs.

Disick attended the album listening party with friends and his own security team while Richie posted from Nobu in Malibu, about 1,000 miles away from the launch party in Jackson Hole. He reportedly was overheard saying he was single, according to TMZ.

Disick’s wild night comes a few days after he celebrated his 35th birthday with Richie, 19. The two vacationed in St. Bart’s together over the weekend, as documented on social media by the model. In one photo, the two tightly embrace while in the ocean, Disick sporting a thin beard seen in photos and videos from West’s release party, with Richie rocking a black bikini.

Disick also shared updates from the birthday trip, but instead of sharing photos with Richie, he posted images with his kids, including one of his daughter Penelope writing “Dad” in seashells on their porch.

A couple close to Disick and Richie told E! News that things are going well for the couple.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months,” a source told the outlet. “They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them.”

So good, in fact, that wedding bells and a nursery may be in their near future.

“The plan is to have a splashy wedding this summer, either in Europe or LA, and in the meantime they’ve started trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” an insider told Radar Online. “He’s thrilled because she lets him control her, plus they have a lot of fun and share the same outlook on life.”

Even Richie’s father, singer Lionel Richie, has reportedly “warmed up” to Disick, despite their significant age difference.

“Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia,” another insider told E! News. “Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle. “