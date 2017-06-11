Scott Disick Admits He Doesn’t Have Any Father’s Day Plans While Partying in Vegas

Scott Disick has big summer plans!

The father of three is back in the U.S. now after his quick trip to the French Riviera and dished about his upcoming summer party schedule to E! News.

“I haven’t made any specific plans, but probably do a little bit more traveling. A little Hamptons. A little Europe. Not exactly positive. I’m trying to figure it out now, but hoping to get to see some of my best friends from back home,” she said.

When asked about whether or not he had any Father‘s Day plans with Mason, Penelope and Reign, Disick admitted he didn’t.

“I don’t know if I made those plans. I think someone should make them for me,” he said. “I didn’t make any, but hopefully someone made some for me, but we’ll see!”

Last year, the reality star said he had a wonderful time on the holiday.

“Last year we had an awesome time. We went to the zoo, had a great time, had lunch on the water in Santa Barbara, it was as good as I could’ve asked for I guess,” he said.

With all the rumored drama surrounding Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian, we wonder if she’ll be up for making those Father’s Day plans this year?