Scott Baio Gets Roasted Over Donald Trump Display He Reportedly Made at Michaels Craft Store

Scott Baio, the former Happy Days actor and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, was roasted on social media Friday after he shared a photo of a display at a Michaels store to remind people that "Trump is still your president." The actor's tweet gained the attention of Trump himself, who thanked Baio for possibly making the display. Michaels sought to distance itself from the display, confirming it has since been taken down.

"Fun times at Michaels," Baio wrote Thursday, adding "Trump is still your president" and "God bless President Trump and God bless America." The photo quickly went viral, especially after Trump shared it. Some Twitter users were shocked, believing this may be evidence that Michaels supports Trump as well. "At Michaels, we strive to maintain an inclusive environment for all our team members and customers and can confirm this display was not created by Michaels and has been dismantled," a Michaels rep tweeted Friday. A rep also confirmed that Baio does not work for Michaels.

Baio is one of Trump's most high-profile celebrity supporters. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he criticized his Happy Days co-stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, and Don Most for taking part in a virtual reunion to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which held several virtual reunions as fundraisers. "What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist," Baio tweeted. Baio also criticized John Stamos, who offered to replace Baio as Chachi. "This is what Hollywood has come to," Baio wrote, adding the hashtag "shameful" and "liberals are desperate."