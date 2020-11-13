Scott Baio Gets Roasted Over Donald Trump Display He Reportedly Made at Michaels Craft Store
Scott Baio, the former Happy Days actor and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, was roasted on social media Friday after he shared a photo of a display at a Michaels store to remind people that "Trump is still your president." The actor's tweet gained the attention of Trump himself, who thanked Baio for possibly making the display. Michaels sought to distance itself from the display, confirming it has since been taken down.
"Fun times at Michaels," Baio wrote Thursday, adding "Trump is still your president" and "God bless President Trump and God bless America." The photo quickly went viral, especially after Trump shared it. Some Twitter users were shocked, believing this may be evidence that Michaels supports Trump as well. "At Michaels, we strive to maintain an inclusive environment for all our team members and customers and can confirm this display was not created by Michaels and has been dismantled," a Michaels rep tweeted Friday. A rep also confirmed that Baio does not work for Michaels.
Baio is one of Trump's most high-profile celebrity supporters. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he criticized his Happy Days co-stars Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams, Marion Ross, and Don Most for taking part in a virtual reunion to raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which held several virtual reunions as fundraisers. "What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist," Baio tweeted. Baio also criticized John Stamos, who offered to replace Baio as Chachi. "This is what Hollywood has come to," Baio wrote, adding the hashtag "shameful" and "liberals are desperate."
On Fox Business in October, Baio said he was "not on board" with the reunion because he does not believe in "socialism and Marxism." Baio later added, "Here's what I don't get: To take a show like 'Happy Days,' that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana, and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me."prevnext
Baio's tweet came as Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden. On Friday, news outlets called Georgia for Biden and North Carolina for Trump, bringing the projected Electoral College vote to 306-232, reports CNN. Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. He flipped five states and a congressional district in Nebraska that all went to Trump in 2016.prevnext
"Not for much longer, Chachi," one person wrote to Baio, including the map of the Associated Press' election projections. Another person asked Baio to "not ruin" Michaels for them since "Hobby Lobby is no longer an option."prevnext
Trump is still president, until Jan. 20, when Biden is expected to be inaugurated. "Yeah, till January 20th. No one is disputing that. What we have a problem with his refusal to concede in the face of an overwhelming defeat," one person wrote.prevnext
Several Twitter users made fun of Baio for having the time to arrange candles at a store since he no longer works on big Hollywood projects. Baio's last TV credit on IMDb is See Dad Run, which ended in 2015.prevnext
"This is the most work you've done in decades," one person wrote. Another joked, "Candles don't decide elections, Chachi."prev