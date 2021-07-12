Scooter Braun's Separation From Wife Allegedly Fueled by Taylor Swift Treatment

✖

The news broke that Scooter Braun and his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen Braun, were separating on Saturday, and Radar Online has new details about what could have led to the split. While it was initially reported that the couple was still amicable, Radar Online implied that the split wasn't so surprising to insiders in the music industry and that there may have been a third party involved. Braun was recently linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, although Jayne has denied the rumors.

Additionally, while Yael had publicly supported her husband through his feud with Taylor Swift, privately, she was less than thrilled with how that business deal went down. At the time of the sale, Yael wrote a lengthy open letter to Swift on social media. "You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so "grossed out" by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. Your dad is a shareholder and was notified and [Big Machine Label's Scott] Borchetta personally told you before this came out. So no, you didn’t find out with the world," she wrote. "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in."

Page Six reports that the couple has been on the rocks for months and has decided to take a break. However, they have no plans to divorce at this time. "They’re friends," a source told Page Six. The couple shares three children -- Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

Braun posted a tribute to Yael on July 6 to celebrate their 7th anniversary, sharing photos from their wedding alongside a sweet note. "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," Braun wrote. "That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary." Yael replied "A Team 4lyfe" in the comments.