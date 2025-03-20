Scarlett Johansson Reacts to ‘Vulgar’ Vagina Joke on ‘SNL’

Scarlett Johansson is finally addressing the “vulgar” joke her husband Colin Jost was forced to read on Saturday Night Live in December 2024.

At the end of every year, SNL‘s Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che force each other to read jokes the other has prepared, live on TV—and this year’s were particularly brutal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” Jost read as he facepalmed.

Johansson, who was backstage, was then immediately shown on camera with an extremely shocked reaction.

Play video

In a new interview with InStyle, the Black Widow star shared her thoughts on the crude joke and explained that while she was warned that Che had written a joke about her, she wasn’t expecting it to go that far.

“It was so vulgar. I just can’t believe that they went there. I was like—it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross,” she said. “I was like, ‘I mean, it’s a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’ And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, ‘No! No, Michael!’”

She continued on to note her “shot nerves” during the on-camera portion of the joke.

“The fact that it took on a full To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever, that was so intense,” Johansson said. “All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera. They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to faint.’”

Previously, Jost said Johansson was “genuinely so shocked” by the joke when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past January.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Jost if he got into “trouble” with his wife, to which he responded, “I’m in trouble, I think, with a lot of people.”