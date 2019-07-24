Scarlett Johansson Low-Key Shows off Amazing 11-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring, and Fans Love It

A few months after announcing her engagement to Saturday Night Live comic Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson debuted her 11-carat engagement ring at San Diego Comic-Con last week. Fans were stunned by the enormous sparkler, which Page Six reports is believed to be by Taffin’s James de Givenchy, who is the nephew of the Givenchy design house’s late founder Hubert de Givenchy.

Diamond expert Alicia Davis, who is Shane Co.’s VP of Merchandise, told the outlet about the unusual shape, setting and price tag of Johansson’s new bling. “Scarlett’s 11-carat, light brown diamond looks to be a spin on two stone shapes, mixing an oval and pear to create an elegant egg shape. We can estimate a ring like this to be priced over $400,000,” Davis said.

Andrew Fox, president of SuperJeweler.com, called Johansson’s ring “really intriguing” and posited that it “could be either a brownish yellow diamond or an imperial topaz.”

“The band could be carved, polished wood and it would be carved stone, such as onyx. Because it is a true work of art and so unique, even its price is hard to define. Possibly $200,000,” Fox told ELLE.

However, other experts told the outlet that they estimate the ring would retail for $450,000.

“The diamond has great clarity which is hard to find in a large fancy colored diamond, especially in a light brown,” Rare Carat’s gemologists and data scientists explained. “The cutting style is different to the norm, too. It is cut as an ‘old cut,’ which is an antique style of cutting.”

“If it is indeed a Type IIA diamond, it has the rarest chemical structure type for a diamond and the most coveted. This type has no nitrogen impurities,” they said.

Johansson’s ring is her least traditional engagement ring to date; ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011, proposed with a classic round solitaire design, while her second husband, French businessman Romain Dauriac, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2017, chose a vintage Art Deco ring.

Although San Diego Comic-Con was the first public event fans noticed Johansson’s ring, sources told Page Six when the couple got engaged that she wore her “huge diamond ring” while celebrating at Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

Johansson’s publicist told The Associated Press in May that she and Jost were engaged after two years of dating, adding that they have not yet set a date for their wedding date.

Johansson and Jost started dating in November 2017, appearing at the American Museum of National History gala in New York City that year. They managed to keep the relationship in the down-low until making their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Infinity War Los Angeles premiere last year. They also walked the red carpet for Avengers: Endgame together.