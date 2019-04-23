Scarlett Johansson Fans on Twitter Are Loving Her ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Outfit, Especially Those Rings

Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson stole the show at Monday night’s premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, where they both wore jewelry inspired by the Infinity Guantlet worn by their on-screen nemesis, Thanos.

The six infinity stones embedded in a massive gold glove are what Thanos used at the end of Avengers: Infinity War to make half of the universe’s population turn to dust with a snap of his fingers. In Endgame, the remaining heroes try to undo his damage.

Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, wore gems matching the color of the five infinity stones — purple, blue, red, orange and green — on each finger and thumb. The sixth stone, yellow, was in a bracelet on her wrist.

Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, wore similar jewels, with her five rings connected by a gold link chain to the sixth stone the back of her hand, all held together by a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the leading ladies’ fashion choices, taking to Twitter to share photos and their reactions.

“Scarlett Johanson and Brie Larson at the Avengers:Endgame premiere,” one fan wrote, adding, “look at those rings oh my gosh djdbdkdbskfbk.”

“Scarlett Johanson looks so beautiful,” another tweeted.

Johansson, 34, recently experienced a paparazzi scare in Hollywood when she was overcome by a mass of photographers and camera crews swarming outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. Her personal security detail quickly took her to a nearby police precinct for safety until the mob of paparazzi dispersed some, CBS Los Angeles reported earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department shared that Johansson was not injured in any way but was shaken up by the number of people gathered so close to the studio’s entrance and exit. She was on set of Kimmel’s late-night talk show to promote Endgame.

Since her debut in Iron Man 2 in 2010, Johansson has portrayed Black Widow in six other Marvel films: The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Johansson will also star in her own Marvel Cinematic Universe film, tentatively titled Black Widow, which is rumored to have cast Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family), Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

Avengers: Endgame debuts in theaters around the country on Thursday, April 26.