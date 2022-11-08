Savannah Guthrie and Ashton Kutcher Chug Beer Together at 8 am

The Today Show has a bit of a reputation for being laid back, but a segment last Friday may have pushed the boundaries further than ever. Early in the show's runtime at 8 a.m. ET, anchor Savannah Guthrie sat down with actor Ashton Kutcher. Their conversation took a head-spinning turn when they agreed to try and chug a pint of beer each live on the air.

Kutcher was on The Today Show to discuss his attempt to run The New York City Marathon, which was on Sunday, Nov. 6. Like many runners, Kutcher said that he was "carb loading" ahead of the big race, but joked that he was doing so with beer rather than food. Right on cue, Carson Daly brought out a pint of beer each for Kutcher and Guthrie. Before long, the two had practically dared each other into chugging the drinks rather than sipping them.

"Wait, hold on, we get to chug it?" Kutcher asked in surprise. "I will chug it with you if you chug it, if you down the whole thing. You've got to take the whole thing down."

"Well, do you want to chug it?" Guthrie said. "It's Friday. Don't dare me." Guthrie and Kutcher seemed to be evenly matched in their ability to take the drink continuously. Afterward, they both joked that their time in college helped prepare them for the challenge.

"Oh my gosh. Wow. I might need to take the next few segments off," Guthrie said. "Ashton, thank you. Good luck. I feel terrible. Don't do that at home."

In spite of the beer – or perhaps thanks to it – Kutcher successfully completed the 2022 New York City Marathon two days later. The 44-year-old actor finished in 8,139th place out of 47,743 total runners. It took him three hours, 54 minutes and one second to run the 26.2-mile course.

Kutcher ran on behalf of his nonprofit organization Thorn, which aims to protect children from sex trafficking. He hoped to raise $1 million with his run and surpassed that goal by nearly $17,000. Last month, Kutcher told PEOPLE that he there was one particular victim of trafficking he had learned of through Thorn who he kept in mind during training, and he planned on keeping her in mind during the race as well.

"I put that kid on the other side of the finish line," he said. "I know she's out there and I want her to know that somebody's coming for her."