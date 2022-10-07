Mila Kunis Admits She Lied in Order to Land 'That '70s Show'

Mila Kunis just confirmed a long-circulating rumor about lying about her age to land her role as Jackie on That '70s Show. The actress, now 39, told Vanity Fair that she did indeed claim she was 18 years old in order to audition for the show when she was actually only 14 years old.

"There's a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age," Kunis said. "I'd like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did." She continued, "However, by the time I went to what was then a producer's network call...you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for 'studio teacher.' They were like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh P.S., I'm 14.' But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, 'We loved you at that point so what did we care?'"

While Kunie did lie about her age to get the audition, as the show was only looking for older actors, she insisted co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner knew she was only 14 by the time the show began filming. "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually of the age of the character," Kunis explained.

Life on set for a 14-year-old wasn't as difficult as one might imagine. "I was never treated as lesser than. If I did by one of the cast members another cast member would stand up for it," Kunis revealed. "The reason I don't do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could've gone any which way...but the set was cool."

Kunis will be reprising her role on Netflix's upcoming sequel series That '90s Show, which has yet to get a release date. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress confirmed in an interview with Access Hollywood last month that her character and her husband Ashton Kutcher's character, Kelso, are a couple in That '90s Show, which she didn't necessarily agree with canonically. "My husband and I are together in [the show], which is weird because we shouldn't have been," Kunis joked. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.'"