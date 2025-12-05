Sarah Paulson Shares Messages She Got From Diane Keaton Before Her Death

Sarah Paulson is paying tribute to her late friend Diane Keaton with a walk down memory lane.

The All’s Fair actress, 50, honored Keaton while speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala on Wednesday, about two months after the Annie Hall actress died on Oct. 11 at age 79 on Oct. 11 due to pneumonia.

“I realized that saying yes to being here this morning meant I could be with her again,” Paulson began her message, as per E! News. “It offered me a chance to go through my emails and my saved voicemails.”

Promising that the messages from Keaton were “really something,” Paulson launched into a reading of some of the hilarious emails she had received from her The Other Sister co-star over the years.

“Sarah, I hate your phone,” she read. “It is always full, and I can never leave a message. Moron, what is your address? Hurry home, sucker idiot. Diane.”

In another, Keaton asked, “How are you? I want to hear everything. When are you back? You sent me an email very recently, but it’s gone. Don’t ask why. Don’t ask what I did. I’m a loser from way back.”

There were more sentimental messages included in Paulson’s collection as well, including one from Keaton that read, “Look, I want to know every single thing that’s going on with you—your career, your love, your f—king house. When are you in? Love you, little special. Keep me abreast on developments. Diane, one of your friends.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 12: Actress Diane Keaton and actress Sarah Paulson arrive at the Alliance For Children’s Rights 3rd annual celebrity right to laugh event at Avalon on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Paulson concluded her tribute to Keaton with “an email I wish I could write her today.”

“Dear dumb-dumb, I want to tell you I’m sorry that voicemail was always full,” she read through tears. “I want to tell you I’m sorry I wasn’t available every time you called me. I want to tell you how much crummier the world is without you in it. I want to tell you everything that happened in my life in the 54 days since you’ve been gone.”

The American Horror Story actress added, “I want to tell you how the world lost its mind with grief the day you died. And I want to tell you I will miss you forever.”

She joked, “I continue to be a moron, and I know that you would be heartened to know that,” before concluding, “But most of all, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for being my friend. Sarah Paulson, actress. Please call.”