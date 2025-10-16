Diane Keaton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Diane Keaton’s cause of death has been revealed.

The legendary actress died on Saturday at 79 years old.

At the time, not much information surrounding her death was shared, but sources told PEOPLE her health had declined “suddenly” in the past few months, “which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.” Now, in a statement to the outlet, the Oscar winner’s family confirmed she died of pneumonia and shared their gratitude for all the love and support they’ve received in the last several days.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on Oct. 11,” reads the statement. “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much-appreciated tribute to her.”

Much of Hollywood has been sharing tributes to Keaton, including Steve Martin and Martin Short, who honored the late actress at their show in Las Vegas over the weekend. Martin starred alongside Keaton in the Father of the Bride films. One X user who was at the show revealed that the duo came out at the end for a quick “encore” to toast to their friend.

Keaton won an Oscar for her titular role in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, and is also known for roles in films such as The Godfather, The First Wives Club, Baby Boom, Something’s Gotta Give, and Book Club. A source revealed that in her final months, Keaton “was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Although she never married, Keaton adopted two children: her daughter, Dexter, in 1996, and her son, Duke, in 2001. “Today I was thinking, I’m the only one in my generation of actresses who has been a single woman all her life,” she told PEOPLE in 2019. “I’m really glad I didn’t get married. I’m an oddball. I remember in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife.’ And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”