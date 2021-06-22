Sarah Paulson Recalls Hilariously Awkward Exchange With Matthew Perry at a 'Makeout Party'

✖

Sarah Paulson is spilling the details on a seriously awkward experience she had years ago at a "makeout party" with Matthew Perry. The actress, 46, recalled the ill-fated evening on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying she was invited to the event she described as "Gore Vidal's makeout party" by the late star Carrie Fisher, and that other stars in attendance included Shirley MacLaine and Queen Latifah.

While Paulson didn't see anyone getting hot and heavy, things got a little awkward when the Friends actor, 51, chose her name out of a hat as the person to kiss. "I didn't see anyone make out, but there was a hat with names in it and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat," Paulson said. "And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat and then promptly left the room."

Asked by Kimmel how she knew Perry had gotten her name, Paulson revealed he wasn't exactly trying to hide it. "Because I saw him," she answered. "He was like, 'Oh, well,' and he was like, 'I got you.' And I was like, 'Uh, well, let's kiss.' And he was like, 'No.'" The likely reason for his strong reaction, the American Horror Story actress admitted, was that the two already knew each other "a little bit" through one of her best friends, which would have made things "awkward."

"But then we ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60, and I got my kiss," the Paulson continued. "I got several kisses." The actors would indeed go on to play former lovers on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, an Aaron Sorkin-created show which followed the production of a live comedy series and ran from 2006 to 2007 before it was canceled after just one season. The NBC show also starred Amanda Peet, Bradley Whitford and DL Hughley. Portraying their characters on Studio 60, Paulson joked to Kimmel of Perry, "And boy did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal's makeout party!"

Paulson is currently playing Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the long-awaited third season of FX's anthology series focusing on the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. Impeachment will begin airing in September, with the first two episodes of the season debuting on FX Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.