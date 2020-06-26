Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreate Famous 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss With a Twist

✖

Cruel Intentions co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have recreated their infamous kiss but updated it for modern times. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Gellar posted a photo of her wearing a mask, with an unmasked Blair leaning in for a kiss

"I got my kiss," Gellar wrote in the caption, who also tagged Blair. The photo, of course, recalls their infamous lip-lock in the 1999 romantic drama, which was based on the novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos in 1782. However, it updated the story to a modern-day setting, making it about wealthy high school sociopaths in New York City and not 18th-century French aristocracy. The scene also took home Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards and is definitely not a family movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jun 24, 2020 at 10:15am PDT

The comments have overflowed with people not only appreciating the nostalgia, but a testament to the long-lasting friendship between the two actors. "This makes my heart so happy," wrote one commenter. "So supportive, really emotional [and] about the love," added another. A third wrote "You guys are the best," and added a hashtag for "Cruel Intentions forever."

This isn't the first time the two have reunited for an Instagram photo op, although it's under considerably better circumstances than their last one. Back in November of 2019, the two stars had to evacuate their homes in Los Angeles, California due to the Getty Fire raging through Southern California. Gellar once again shared a photo of the two friends together on her Instagram page while thanking the Los Angeles Fire Department for their life-saving work.

"I left my house on Monday am at 3 a.m. when we were evacuated, with the clothes on my back (since been washed don't worry) and my family," Gellar wrote in the caption. "I'm definitely scared and emotional, but then I get a surprise of [Selma Blair] and now I can't stop smiling. These moments remind me to be grateful for all the blessings I have, and Selma you are certainly one of them. Once again thank you to the [LAFD] for all you do. We owe you so much."

In February of 2018, Gellar actually reprised her role of Kathryn Merteuil for an off-broadway production based on the film, though only to tell the audiences to silence their phones before showtime. "It's not that difficult, morons," she told the crowd, 100 percent in character. "Take out that second-rate phone and hit the silent button."