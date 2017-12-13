Sarah Michelle Gellar Reprises ‘Cruel Intentions’ Role for Off-Broadway Show

Sarah Michelle Gellar has reprised her role from Cruel Intentions for an off-Broadway jukebox musical adaptation of the 1999 movie. Sadly, you won’t see her on stage, but you’ll hear her voice before the show.

Gellar starred as the classic teen movie’s villain, Kathryn Merteuil. In the audio clip released to PEOPLE, she tells the audience, in character, not to use their cell phones.

“It’s not that difficult, morons,” she tells the audience. “Take out that second-rate phone and hit the silent button.”

“For all of your tourists out there who think it’ll be swell to take a photo or video of the show and bring it home to bum f— nowhere?” she continues. “Well guess what — that’s not permitted either. Please obey or I will cyber-shame you into oblivion. Happy hunting, and enjoy the show.”

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Experience is being performed at (Le) Poisson Rouge and opened on Monday. Lauren Zarkrin (Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is starring in Gellar’s role. The rest of the cast includes Carrie St. Louis, Constantine Rousouli, Jessie Shelton and Matthew Griffin. It is directed by Lindsey Rosin.

Although the original film wasn’t a musical, the stage show adds ’90s hits, including ‘NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye,” No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” The Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” and Counting Crows’ “Colorblind.”

Sony planned a sequel TV series, but NBC ultimately passed on the project. The studio hoped to find another network for the show, but it decided to drop it and possibly redevelop it last year.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Sarah Michelle Gellar