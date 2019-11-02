Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar Have Impromptu ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reunion During Getty Fire Evacuation

Cruel Intentions co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a reunion earlier this week, but not to celebrate anything. The two stars both had to evacuate their homes because of the Getty Fire raging through Southern California. Gellar shared a photo of the two friends together on her Instagram page, and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for their life-saving work.

“I left my house on Monday am at 3am when we were evacuated, with the clothes on my back (since been washed don’t worry) and my family,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. “I’m definitely scared and emotional, but then I get a surprise of [Selma Blair] and now I can’t stop smiling. These moments remind me to be grateful for all the blessings I have, and Selma you are certainly one of them. Once again thank you to the [LAFD] for all you do. We owe you so much.”

Blair also added a comment to Gellar’s post, writing, “You are handling this time with such grace as you always do. Thank goodness we got to hug today. Needed that. And bless the [LAFD] for sure.”

Blair shared the photo as well, calling Gellar her “Woman Crush Wednesday forever” and her BFF. “Always there when I most need her,” Blair wrote.

Gellar was later allowed home on Thursday, and shared a photo of her family in their Halloween costumes. She dressed as Marty McFly, while husband Freddie Prinze Jr. dressed as Doc Brown from Back to the Future. Daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, was dressed as a princess, while son Rocky James, 7, donned a Wolverine costume.

“And just in the nick of time… we got back into our house!! Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers – it worked,” Gellar wrote on Instagram.

Blair appeared with a shaved head in her photo with Gellar. The Legally Blonde actress is now undergoing chemotherapy in her fight against multiple sclerosis. She shaved her head in July.

“I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one,” Blair wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a [PEOPLE] cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready.”

Blair announced last year she was diagnosed with MS. She has since been keeping her fans up to date on her condition on Instagram.

The Getty Fire was first reported on Monday. According to the LAFD website, the first is now 66 percent contained and there have been no reported civilian injuries. Four firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic