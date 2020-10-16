Sarah Michelle Gellar Opens up About 'Amazing' Shannen Doherty, Says Pair Talks Every Day

✖

Sarah Michelle Gellar is still talking to friend Shannen Doherty "every day" even after three decades of friendship. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed actresses first met while filming their hit Warner Bros. TV shows, and Gellar told PEOPLE Thursday the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has taught her "so many recipes" during quarantine.

"She's amazing," Gellar said of her longtime friend. "It's funny, my husband [Freddie Prinze Jr.] always says that you always learn better from your friends than your spouse. He's this amazing chef but I never learned from him, because I get so nervous and frustrated and he gets frustrated with me. I've learned so many recipes from Shannen during quarantine, because she's much more patient with me in the kitchen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 25, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Gellar has also been tackling remote schooling for daughter Charlotte Grace, 11, and son Rocky James, 8, which she admitted has been a massive challenge. "I think it's extremely difficult to be parent, referee, principal, teacher, you know, all of that mixed into one," she said, adding that it's been "a while" since she was in school and using the skill set of taking on new educational concepts, let alone teaching them. It's been difficult emotionally for the mother-of-two as well. "That's my biggest frustration because I want to do right by my kids, and I've been putting pressure on myself to make everything the best I can," she admitted.

One way the actress has been gaining major cool points with her kids while entertaining them at home is by introducing them to Buffy for the first time. "We just started. I had never thought to show it to them," Gellar admitted. "They asked during quarantine, we were trying to find shows to binge, and I was like OK I didn’t even know if they’d be into it, but they are like so into it."

The Scooby-Doo actress joked she has been "the world's biggest disappointment" for her curious kids, as she doesn't remember certain behind-the-scenes moments from filming the show. "They’ll always ask questions and I’ll be like ‘I don’t remember I’ll have to text someone and ask,'" she said. "They think they know it better than I do at this point." The show that made her such a '90s icon has also upped her reputation in her own house, Gellar joked. "My son actually thinks that I’m cool now," she said, laughing.