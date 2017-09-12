‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Poses in Underwear to Show off New Ribcage Tattoo

A week after showing off a new tattoo on her booty, Sarah Hyland is flaunting even more fresh ink, this time on her ribcage. The Modern Family actress shared an Instagram pic in her underwear, displaying a new symbolic tattoo on her ribs.

“The best way out is always through”- Robert Frost. Symbolism by @_dr_woo_ for one of my favorite quotes A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

“‘The best way out is always through’- Robert Frost,” Hyland quoted. “Symbolism by [tattoo artist Doctor Woo] for one of my favorite quotes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The symbolic tattoo, which features a line traveling through various circles, is displayed vertically along her ribcage.

Fans reacted to the tattoo, leaving comments on the photo like “Love this,” and “This quote is everything.”

“Nice!!” another fan wrote. “And you look amazing!!”

While it’s anyone’s guess as to what the 26-year-old star’s tattoo actually means to her, it could be a symbol of how she’s dealing with her breakup from British actor Dominic Sherwood. She has previously showed off photos of other tattoos, including matching arrow tattoos with Sherwood.

Last week, she shared a photo with a friend, showing off matching dinosaur tattoos on their booties.

What kind of body ink will the starlet get next?