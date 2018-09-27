Sarah Hyland Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted in High School

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland shared her own #MeToo story Thursday afternoon, revealing that she was sexually assaulted while in high school.

“#whyididntreport. He was a friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk,” the 27-year-old wrote in a statement on Twitter. “He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person. #believewomen #metoo #ibelieveher.”

Hyland also tweeted that she believes Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1982. Hyland also mentioned Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, who also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied these claims.

“I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Hyland wrote. She also included a link to the new Time’s Up video calling on Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez. I believe Julie Swetnick. There is no path forward for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveSurvivors #TIMESUP //t.co/LxocT07liI — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 27, 2018

“This is me at 14,” Philipps wrote alongside a yearbook photo. “The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

“The lack of understanding about a survivors state of mind is one reason survivors don’t come forward,” Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay wrote on Sept. 22. “The boys club attitudes, rape culture, willful ignorance, misplaced blame [and] doubt…are also reasons survivors don’t come forward. I believe you Dr. Blasey Ford #BelieveSurvivors.”