Sarah Hyland Posts Bathing Photos With Empowerment Message to Instagram

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland posted topless photos of herself bathing to deliver an inspiring message on body image.

“Caption change: Women are funny. Women are brave. Women are caring and strong,” the 27-year-old Hyland wrote on Instagram. “We are raw and tough. Our bodies defy reason and our minds are powerful. I’m confident. I’m insecure. I’m a woman. I’m human. Think whatever you’d like about these photographs. I like to think of them as moments of art and expression suspended in time.”

Hyland included three black and white photos of herself in a tub.

Hyland has been open about her imperfections on social media. In November, she posted videos of the process she goes through following her 2012 kidney transplant to cure dysplasia. She has to use prednisone to prevent infections.

Last month, she publicly criticised CVS for closing before she could get her medication.

“Hey @cvspharmacy when you tell a kidney transplant recipient that her medication will be ready before you close and that you will notify her when it’s ready to be picked up. F—ING DO IT BEFORE YOU CLOSE. PEOPLE LIKE ME CANT AFFORD TO GO WITHOUT MEDICATION,” she wrote.

CVS later apologized, but they told TMZ that Hyland looked at a website with the incorrect hours for her local pharmacy. If she went to the CVS website itself, she would have found the right hours.

Hyland has also let her social media followers into bed with her and her boyfriend, Wells Adam. The couple rang in the New Year together, in bed, and Adam did not seem to mind that Hyland livestreamed their cozy morning before breakfast.

Last year, Internet trolls accused Hyland of promoting anorexia because recent health issues caused her to lose weight. She said her doctors told her she could not work out.

“I have been told I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she tweeted. “I am an activist for activity…I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong. (I’ll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny’ which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting’ and you’re right!…No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

In the end, Hyland said she will never make other people happy. However, that shouldn’t be her goal in life.

“Love the you you set out to be,” she told her fans. “Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Sarah Hyland