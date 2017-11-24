‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Opens up About Her Kidney Transplant

Sarah Hyland opened up about the process she still goes through after her 2012 kidney transplant to cure her dysplasia. The 26-year-old Modern Family actress explained how she uses prednisone to prevent infections.

Hyland posted an Instagram Story from her bathroom, detailing the process of using the steroid. As The Daily Mail notes, she posted videos of herself using a massage tool on her face after putting a facial serum on.

“I use this thing to roll my face out. I don’t know if it works or not,” she wrote, holding up a massage roller.

Hyland revealed in a 2012 interview with Seventeen that she had a kidney transplant, and her father was the donor. She has kidney dysplasia, a condition caused when a kidney does not develop properly in a baby.

Although it’s been five years since the transplant, she still uses prednisone on a daily basis to prevent her body from rejecting the organ and causing infections. However, it has side effects, including “moon face” swelling.

Back in May, Hyland opened about her recent health struggles and weight fluctuations after people noticed she was losing weight, accusing her of promoting anorexia.

“I have been told I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting. I am an activist for activity…I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong. (I’ll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything,” Hyland wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

She continued, “Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny’ which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting’ and you’re right!…No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

She wanted young girls who look up to the actress to know that she was not promoting anorexia.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she wrote. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”

Photo: Instagram / @Sarahhyland